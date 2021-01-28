MYKI goes for Aussie growth with Bluechip deal

MSPs can either deploy MYKI internally or resell it to their clients.

Ron Jarvis (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Password and identity management solution vendor MYKI has struck an Australian distribution deal with Bluechip Infotech as part of an effort to bolster its growth in the region.



MYKI is a multi-tenant and offline password and two-factor authentication (2FA) manager provider, its solution specifically designed for managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients.

MSPs can either deploy MYKI internally or resell it to their clients, managing all vaults through one centralised admin portal.



MYKI strategic alliances director Chris Tate hopes the new agreement will give the vendor the push it needs to expand further in the local market.

“We are so excited about this new relationship,” Tate said. “Australia has a great reputation for having forward thinking MSPs and we believe that Bluechip will help us really push forward into this market in 2021 and beyond.”



For Bluechip Infotech sales director Ron Jarvis, the partnership further builds out the distributor’s specialist portfolio, with the addition of a “best-in-class" password and 2FA authenticator product for partners' own internal passwords, and those of their customers, in a managed environment.



“Bluechip is committed in serving our MSP partners with the top range of solutions to help them grow their business,” Jarvis said. “We are certain that adding MYKI to our MSP portfolio can greatly help improve security, increase productivity, and achieve high margins among our partners.”



The new agreement comes after series of partnerships struck by Bluechip Infotech toward the tail end of last year, with the distributor in November becoming the second WatchGuard distributor in Australia to offer its firewall subscription service.



Also in November, Bluechip signed an Australia-wide distribution deal with US-based customer experience vendor SugarCRM.



In September, Canada-headquartered network management software vendor Auvik Networks inked a new distribution partnership in Australia with the distributor.