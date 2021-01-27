Telstra and AWS lean into edge computing integration play

Telstra will train 4,000 staff on AWS in new Centre of Excellence

Credit: Telstra

Telstra has inked a framework agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of its strategy to develop multi-access edge computing solutions amid launching a new ‘Centre of Excellence’ that will see the telco train 4000 staff on AWS.

The framework agreement will see the two companies plan on how to integrate AWS edge computing solutions with Telstra’s multi-access network. For example, combining AWS’ edge compute solutions with Telstra’s 5G network enables application traffic from 5G devices to reach cloud services running in edge compute locations without leaving the Telstra network.

The framework agreement will help Telstra accelerate digital transformation for enterprise and government customers by facilitating a wide range of transformative capabilities that require resilience and low latency, such as autonomous industrial equipment, smart cars and cities, internet of things (IoT), and augmented and virtual reality.

Meanwhile, under a separate strategic collaboration agreement, the two companies will launch a Centre of Excellence to help mid-market, enterprise and government organisations with their digital transformation by utilising cloud technology.

The Centre of Excellence includes the telco’s consulting and managed services arm, Telstra Purple, alongside AWS Professional Services, and forms a key pillar in the telco’s strategy to grow its next generation cloud professional and managed services portfolio.

The collaboration with AWS will be supported by a boost to Telstra’s training, accreditation and certification program with a new AWS Cloud Guild, a tailored training program which aims to train more than 4,000 employees on AWS cloud by 2025.

The training will build on the significant expertise Telstra Purple already has as an Advanced Tier Partner in the AWS Partner Network, certified in migration, devops, containerisation and as a member of its Managed Services Provider Program.

“We are investing in partners, tools and systems to standardise and scale our managed services, with deeper integration and more automation to improve our Network Applications and Services business margin, said Telstra enterprise group executive David Burns.

“It will also help us build on our market leading professional services by enabling us to serve new enterprise and mid-market businesses, to really drive digital transformation at scale.”

AWS A/NZ managing director Adam Beavis added the collaboration enables highly responsive experiences on new 5G networks.

“With AWS edge computing solutions, Telstra can build and deploy applications even closer to its customers, and deliver more seamless user experiences in such areas as industrial robotic and drone automation, connected vehicles, ML- [machine learning] assisted healthcare, and immersive entertainment.”

In December AWS revealed it will launch a second region in Australia in 2022 based in Melbourne, eight years after launching its first in Sydney.