Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise inks expanded APAC distribution deal with Exclusive Networks

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) has expanded its long-time Singapore distribution partnership with Exclusive Networks into the broader Asia Pacific market, with a new deal between the two companies covering Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines and Thailand.



Exclusive Networks has distributed ALE’s communications and collaboration solutions in Singapore for the better part of the past 20 years.



The new, expanded agreement between the two companies, both of which are headquartered in France, sees the cyber security, networking and unified communications distribution specialist offer the full gamut of ALE’s networking and communications solutions to its regional reseller network.

Moreover, the companies have indicated that the distribution partnership will be expanded further to more territories throughout Asia Pacific by next year.



“We are delighted to be extending our strong and successful partnership with ALE, which goes back almost 20 years in Singapore, across the Asia Pacific region. Exclusive Networks brings an extensive presence, including a strong reseller network to the partnership and will provide coverage and consistency for our key GSIs [global systems integrators],” Exclusive Networks APAC senior vice president Brad Gray said.



For ALE Southeast Asia country lead Damien Delard, with the expanded partnership in place, Exclusive Networks will be nothing short of “invaluable” to the vendor in the Southeast Asian market, as the company works to garner customers in places like the Philippines and Thailand.



“The collaboration is timely, as Southeast Asian countries are home to some of the most innovative businesses in the world, building up their overall communication and connectivity at a rapid pace. ALE will be well positioned to support them through this partnership,” Delard said.



Meanwhile, ALE Australia and New Zealand country leader Karl Sice hopes that the expanded partnership will take ALE closer to its customers and accelerate its expansion across the mid-markets in Australia and New Zealand.



“We can now empower mid-sized companies in this region to modernise and strengthen their network infrastructures as they digitalise and move their workloads to the cloud,” Sice said