Datacom takes hybrid approach to WA Transport contact centre overhaul

Mark Muru (Datacom) Credit: Datacom

Datacom is set to overhaul the Western Australian Department of Transport’s legacy contact centre technology with a hybrid solution after being handed a contract worth at least $9.6 million.



The five-year contract sees the New Zealand-headquartered IT services provider pull in multiple vendors for the new system, including Genesys, livepro, Verint and Google Cloud, all of which Datacom will manage in its capacity as the lead partner for the project.



According to a WA government contract notice, Transport requires the implementation of a contact centre solution with an integrated knowledge management solution (KMS), delivering new technology with improved capability that supports an enhanced customer experience for the Department of Transport and Main Roads.



The WA Department of Transport’s contact centre operations deliver critical services to people across the state, including driver, vehicle and boat licensing services, main roads information and the recent creation of the State Public Information Line (SPIL) for information on COVID-19.



Under the terms of the new contract, Datacom will help navigate the Department of Transport’s contact centre transformation, managing the design and deployment of solutions including Datacom’s Payment Gateway.

“Together, these technology solutions will help the Department of Transport communicate and collaborate with WA’s 2.6 million citizens and will be able to draw on the latest AI [artificial intelligence] innovations to automate labour-intensive tasks, ensuring customers get fast, accurate information at a time that suits them,” Datacom Australia and New Zealand public sector managing director Mark Muru said.



“This is supported by 340 contact centre agents and includes solutions that will enable Department of Transport’s customers to be empowered with self-service options, freeing up agents to manage complex customer requirements and improving their overall experience,” he added.

From Datacom’s perspective, the contract win continues the momentum the company is seeing across the state, and for the Department of Transport, for which Datacom already provides GovNext data centre connectivity and internet services, as well as, most recently, a roll out of WAN and LAN services to 34 of their sites.

In early January 2017, Datacom was confirmed as one of three suppliers to deliver the Western Australian Government’s GovNext-ICT initiative, with the technology provider sealing a five-year contract alongside Atos and NEC.



As reported by ARN in September 2016, the completion of a competitive tender process saw Dimension Data, Telstra and IBM edged out of the multi-billion dollar deal, in favour of New Zealand-based Datacom, France-based Atos and Japan-based NEC.