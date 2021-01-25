Sunshine Coast health services looking to renew 'aging' infrastructure

To be used in roughly 400 clinical and business applications and processes

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Services (SCHHS) is looking for a supplier to renew its "aging" data centre compute and storage infrastructure.



This is according to a request for information (RFI) by SCHHS, which claims it is considering the widening of its its healthcare delivery scope by integrating further into its local community.

As outlined in a tender document, that widened scope includes home-based care, patient self-help portals, specialised clinics and community-based care such as general practices.

In order to do this, the SCHHS is searching for purchasing strategies and solution architectures in order to replace what it referred to as "aging infrastructure".

At the heart of the SCHHS' ICT technologies is its local server and storage (LSS) solution — a mix of software and hardware that the SCHHS hosts itself and is used in roughly 400 clinical and business applications and processes.

Key sites that use services provided by the LSS solution include Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Nambour Hospital, Caloundra Hospital, Gympie Hospital and Maleny Hospital, as well as Glenbrook Residential Aged Care Facility and about 20 Community Health locations.

“The SCHHS LSS renewal is an opportunity for a step-change into contemporary data centre infrastructure and operations toolsets," the document claimed.

As part of that opportunity, SCHHS is looking for a reliable LSS solution with high availability and disaster recovery qualities, as well as a staggered replacement of LSS assets in future renewal programs.

As SCHHS also has experience with Windows Server and SQL Server, as well as Commvault and VMware products, it’s preferred that the solution retains these technologies.



Additionally, preference will also be given for solutions that rely on Microsoft Azure, Queensland Health’s enterprise cloud platform of choice.

The end solution also needs to be able increase compute and storage when required, have notable improvements in efficiencies and automation and include system monitoring and alerting.

It must also be able to manage commercial cloud services and on-premises infrastructure and services, have security baked in, create backups and offer training for SCHHS staff.

Out of scope for the RFI are solutions based on networking and user compute infrastructure, operating system licensing, security systems, data protection and anti-virus.

Interested parties can apply to the RFI from now until 19 February, 2pm AEST.