Veritec, Microsoft, SAS and Annex join DXC to build DESE employment platform

DXC won the $5.2 million contract to design the platform last November.

Seelan Nayagam (DXC) Credit: DXC

The Federal Government has revealed the full line-up of technology partners to build its New Employment Services Model (NESM) digital service for the Department of Education, Skills and Employment (DESE).

Led by DXC Technology, a consortium of partners and technology vendors will be responsible for delivering the platform built on Microsoft Dynamics 365.

The platform will be built using analytics vendor SAS’ CI360 alongside Azure data analytics solutions, which DXC claims will “provide a personalised experience using automation”.

Microsoft Gold partner Veritec will also form part of the consortium, helping to build and integrate the Dynamics platform, along with Canberra-based digital agency Annex.

ARN revealed that DXC won the $5.2 million contract to design a cloud-based solution back in November.

The digital platform will support the government’s NESM and will replace the current job seeker portal in July 2022.



According to DXC, the solution will comprise a single platform with interconnected and integrated functions, used by employers and job seekers.

The project comes as part of the government’s $295.9 million overhaul of its current employment services model.



DXC was chosen following a request for quote released in March last year.



“DXC is delighted to be working with Department of Education, Skills and Employment to support the NESM program, and we’re proud to be making a difference to employment in Australia,” said Seelan Nayagam, DXC Technology managing director for Asia Pacific.

“Through the strength of our partner ecosystem, we have brought together our joint capabilities to deliver a platform that facilitates a cohesive and personalised digital experience.”