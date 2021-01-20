Perpetual software licences in Microsoft’s CSP program enter general availability

Credit: Supplied

Partners in Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) program now have access to perpetual software licences following their entry into general availability.



The licences, which are available to enrolled direct bill partners, indirect providers and indirect resellers, can be sold for on-premises deployments.

In a blog post by Dan Truax, general manager, partner digital experiences and programs of One Commercial Partner at Microsoft, the licences are intended to give partners flexibility for customer hybrid cloud environments.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to our mutual growth and profitability, we’re supporting our shared customers’ digital transformations through a consistent and simplified purchase experience—one that provides greater flexibility in how and where customers can buy,” he said.

The perpetual software licences were previously mentioned in the second half of 2020, when Microsoft announced the end date of its 20-year-old Open License Program for January 2022.

As published previously, after that time, small-to-medium commercial organisations will be unable to buy new or renew software licences or online services through the Microsoft Open License program.

This means that new licences and renewals, as well as online services, will only be able to be purchased through partners in the CSP program.

The introduction of perpetual software licences is part of Microsoft’s attempt to simplify the purchasing experience, leading to more flexibility in how and where customers can pay for services, Truax said.

Referring back to a blog post he made in September last year, he added that the new commerce experience will ultimately “help you reach more customers and expand your business through continuous selling, developing enduring business through value-added services, and reducing costs, all while accelerating your customers’ success”.