Intuit Technologies hires first CTO as it plots year of ‘targeted’ M&A

Bianca Pickett (Intuit Technologies) Credit: Intuit Technologies

Tasmanian IT service provider Intuit Technologies has hired its first chief technology officer to help kickstart a year focused on deepening specialisations and potential acquisitions.

The company has hired former Kiandra IT talent Bianca Pickett to spearhead its technology operations, tasking her with helping grow its burgeoning East Coast business and Microsoft capabilities.

Joining from INDEX Consultants, Pickett will be based in Melbourne and form part of Intuit Technologies’ growing mainland footprint on the back of its SureBridge acquisition last year.

Part of her remit will be helping develop the teams’ specialisations with Dell – which played a role in Pickett's hiring – and boosting its Microsoft implementation case studies.

She will also assist the leadership team with scouring new acquisition opportunities, especially in Melbourne and the ACT, that will add to Intuit Technologies’ skills roster.

"Focused mobility is a given and COVID-19 has accelerated that,” she told ARN. "What we are seeing in the industry is people have accelerated to get there. But it's a band-aid: it's a 'just enough' approach. And now it's about making sure things are migrated properly and the right things are in place to have a robust enterprise system. So as an industry, we are now refining our mobility."

Security will also play a key role in Intuit Technologies’ strategy going forward, with Pickett claiming: "Our focus with our customers is more about understanding the application and the data and then putting an embedded security layer in across all of it.

"So the way that you do that is actually simplifying a vendor stack, and within our world, we've got a number of key partners already who have a really powerful security story."

Since the acquisition of SureBridge, Intuit Technologies now has roughly 150 employees and primarily services small-to-mid market companies, particularly those in finance, manufacturing and agriculture.

Pickett's appointment comes a year after that of former Data#3 executive Phil Dickman, who joined as Intuit Technologies’ chief revenue officer.

“We identified it was the right time then to bring in a senior executive with skills and capabilities to lead the whole service delivery and engineering capability to complement my skill set and my growth strategy and deliver the other half of it,” he added.

“There's no change to our strategic intent. Our growth is very much about continuing to be able to service our existing customers and giving them the right tools, services and capabilities, they need to make their businesses prosper.

“We then obviously, to attract new customers who are looking for that same kind of model. Bianca will play a very key role in that because she's going to own the whole team and capabilities that will deliver that.”