Secure content management market continues to grow across APAC

The secure content management (SCM) market will reach US$2.2 billion (11.4 per cent compound annual growth) in total web and email security revenues by 2024 according to analyst firm Frost & Sullivan.

Cloud-based deployments are projected to lead growth as more enterprises move their emails to the cloud and rely on the internet, including remote working, especially during COVID-19, Frost & Sullivan said in its recent analysis Capabilities Integration Shaping the Asia Pacific Secure Content Management (SCM) market, Forecast to 2024.

Malicious email and web links remain the most popular attack vectors in APAC countries with threats including more advanced and sophisticated targeted phishing emails, business email compromises, and malicious content.

"The addition of multiple functionalities into core capabilities is transforming web and email security options as organisations seek better compatibility with their cloud migration journeys and cost-savings simultaneously,” Frost & Sullivan ICT industry analyst Vivien Pua said.

“Various integrations, including data loss prevention (DLP), cloud access security broker (CASB), and email/browser isolation, are blurring distinctions among cybersecurity solutions.

“The larger but less mature web security market is also benefiting significantly from cloud-based deployment security solutions given their scalability, flexibility, and lower cost."

Pua added enterprises with larger financial resources generally prioritise performance and will opt for standalone solutions or best-of-breed options.

“Conversely, small and medium businesses (SMBs) are more open to integrated solutions or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, which offer them the necessary protection level, despite their limited security budgets,” Pua said.

Recently analyst firm Canalys also hinted global spending on cyber security was expected to soar as high as 10 per cent this year, to US$60.2 billion, following claims that 2020 saw record high levels of data breaches, compromised records and ransomware attacks.

