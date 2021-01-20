Data#3 expands managed services contract with Edith Cowan Uni

Credit: Edith Cowan University

Publicly listed IT services provider Data#3 has renewed its network managed services contract with Edith Cowan University (ECU) while also expanding the deal to include managed security firewall services.

The extension follows a long-term strategic partnership between the two, involving a number of initiatives to deliver a modernisation solution for the university’s network management.

“To secure this renewal is a significant achievement for Data#3’s managed services team,” Data#3 WA state general manager Kingsley McGarrigle said.

“Our partnership with Edith Cowan University has been an ongoing collaborative relationship, and we look forward to driving continued results.”

Data#3 CEO and managing director Laurence Baynham added that the renewal was a testament to its skills and operational capability in the managed services team.

“Driving digital innovation across education institutions is a key focus for our business, and we look forward to the continued relationship with ECU,” he said.

The university delivers courses over three campuses in Western Australia catering to more than 30,000 students each year.



In the past, Data#3 landed a multi-million dollar service agreement with ECU in an attempt to transform future learning, providing a “highly available, scalable and future proof communications platform” that spans from strategy, design and implementation, through to ongoing management.