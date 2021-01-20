Downer wins $330M Telstra infrastructure deal

Credit: Dreamstime

Network infrastructure provider Downer EDI has landed a $330 million field services contract with Telstra.

Over the four-year deal, Downer will steer Telstra's 5G roll out, while providing network asset relocations and wideband business services.

The deal will also include facilities design and construction activities including Telepower and building upgrades.

These activities will be delivered across New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and the Northern Territory.

Downer, which provides fixed and wireless network services in Australia and New Zealand, has been a partner of Telstra for over a decade, according to its CEO Grant Fenn.

“Downer is proud of our involvement in the field optimisation initiative assisting Telstra as it simplifies its business. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Telstra and transitioning into the new field services contract,” he said.

Last week, Telstra revealed its 5G roll out has surpassed the 50 per cent population mark, with more than half of Australians living within the telco’s 5G coverage footprint.

According to Telstra’s network technology development and solutions executive Channa Seneviratne, the telco is on track to reach its target of 75 per cent by the middle of the year.



