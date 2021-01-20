Optus strikes three year Google Cloud contact centre AI deal

First telco in A/NZ to use CCAI for customer support services

Credit: Photo 43950693 © Tktktk - Dreamstime.com

Optus has become the first telco in A/NZ to use Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI (CCAI) solution.

As part of a three-year strategic partnership, Optus will use CCAI to help streamline its customer support, removing barriers such as complicated phone menus and complex routing.

Optus’ digital self-service tools handle 84 per cent of all customer service enquiries, and this strategic initiative also sees Optus working closely with Google Cloud AI experts to provide customers with personalised experiences and build advanced customised solutions.

“It’s all about being more proactive, leveraging data insights and truly understanding our customers to deliver world class service,” Optus digital consumer vice president, Vaughan Paul, said.

With the digitisation of interactions through CCAI, Optus can analyse and continuously improve its customer service model. For live agent experiences, Google Cloud CCAI Agent Assist powers a real-time digital assistant that gathers relevant articles within the knowledge base and recommends personalised responses, enabling Optus customer care experts to get to the root of customer queries faster with the right answer.

“By supporting Optus with its industry-first use of our AI and machine learning technology, we can create a hyper-personalised and seamless experience that drives better customer engagement and differentiates Optus in the market,” Google Cloud A/NZ vice president Mark Innes added.

Last year, Optus added an extra 1.19 million customers with its $250 million purchase of mobile business wholesale partner amaysim.