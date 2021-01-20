NSW Govt seeks regional network builders

Wamboin, Bywong and Sutton will be among the first locations to get better internet

The NSW government is calling on network infrastructure suppliers and operators a new ‘Request for Tender’ as part of the $400 million Regional Digital Connectivity program.

The program aims to improve internet access in key regional locations starting with the Wamboin, Bywong and Sutton communities.

The tender is the second part of a two-stage process that started with an Expression of Interest in 2020, and is currently calling on suppliers to install and operate network infrastructure to provide access to high speed and reliable internet services.

The tender will act as a blueprint for how government investment can capitalise on, and expand existing fibre infrastructure to deliver a faster and more reliable service to towns on a satellite internet service.

The Regional Digital Connectivity program is part of the $4.2 billion Snowy Hydro Legacy Fund, led by the Department of Regional NSW.

The tender will close on 3 March 2021.

Last year, the NSW government kicked off a $100 million Gig State project to improve internet quality in regional locations, focused on delivering network infrastructure and boosting internet capacity by improving service price, quality and variety.

