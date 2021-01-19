Dicker Data signs StarTech to Australian portfolio

Vlad Mitnovetski, COO, Dicker Data Credit: Ashley Mar

Connectivity product vendor StarTech.com has signed a deal with Dicker Data for the distribution of its products in Australia.

Dicker Data will gain access to 400 of StarTech’s products, which comprise if connectors, racks, SFPs, and KVM switches.

“We are excited to partner with a leading IT distributor in Australia,” said Xiomara Carrillo, VP of international sales at StarTech.com.

“Dicker Data has strong relationships with over 6,000 resellers across Australia and we look forward to this partnership improving StarTech.com’s ability to serve IT professionals and resellers in the market.

“We have a passion for understanding our customers and their needs, and that passion coupled with Dicker Data’s expertise will improve our ability to enhance the technology solutions that IT professionals and their businesses depend on.”

According to Dicker, the products for resale were “carefully chosen” for the Australian market.

“We are committed to collaborating with vendors to connect them to our partners evolving needs. StarTech.com’s long- history as a connectivity provider for IT professionals around the globe, coupled with their extensive portfolio of performance-focused accessories presents a great opportunity for our reseller partners,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, the distributor’s COO.

“We look forward to growing StarTech.com’s presence in the Australian market and helping our resellers to leverage the brand to grow their business”.