Red Education embarks on US launch in ‘pivotal moment’

IT training provider Red Education has launched into the Americas in what it claims is a "pivotal moment" for the company.

Up until now, the provider has offered professional services training and certification courses across Australia, New Zealand, India, China, Singapore and Japan, as well as the Asia Pacific, South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regions.

Now, the company has launched training schedules into the Pacific, Eastern and Central time zones across the Americas, a move managing director Mike Baird claims was significant for the provider.

“In only a few short months we have grown the business during COVID…no mean feat, let alone [creating] new market pathways into North America," he said.

“This is a pivotal moment for this business to announce such a momentous event.”



Baird added that the opportunity for the expansion was built off the back of its “strong client relationships and trust”, and follows a spike of interest for the provider’s services.

“To set up a business in the Americas is extremely exciting. This is a sign of the trust we have developed in our relationships with our vendors and the quality of service this business has become synonymous with,” he said.

“Within 12 months we will be the premium training company of choice and as well known in the Americas as we are in the JAPAC region. The future for Red Education on the global stage looks bright and we wish to thank all our loyal customers and staff for getting us there."

According to the provider's website as of publishing, the only course that is labelled as guaranteed to run for the Americas currently is for Paessler AG‘s PRTG network monitoring software.

Red Education has previously formed a number of relationships with vendors in Australia to provide a variety of training and certification offerings.

This includes, but is not limited to, Red Hat in June 2020, Trend Micro in December 2016, Paessler in November 2016 and Check Point in 2014.

It also provides training certification with the likes of Nutanix, Avaya, Arista, VMWare, Palo Alto Networks, among others.