M.Tech brings expanded IronNet offering to APAC market

Brings the vendor's network detection and response solution, IronDefense, and IronDome, its collective defence platform, to APAC market

Singapore headquartered cyber security distribution specialist M.Tech has struck an expanded agreement with collective defence and network detection and response vendor IronNet, bringing new solutions to the Asia Pacific region.

The deal, which represents a reinforcement of the vendor's commitment to the APAC market in alignment with its global expansion strategy, sees M.Tech extend the vendor's network detection and response solution, IronDefense, and IronDome, its collective defence platform.

The new offerings are available via M.Tech to enterprises and reseller partners across Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India and Taiwan.

“As enterprises step up their digital transformation journey and ramp up their cyber defense capabilities, there’s enormous opportunity for us to introduce IronNet’s game-changing cybersecurity solutions to them,” M.Tech CEO Stanley Foo said. “Our partnership with IronNet is a clear choice – IronNet is well-positioned to equip enterprises across the region to secure their network environments with best-in-class cyber defense capabilities and defend against the most urgent threats.”

For Gaurav Chhiber, IronNet Asia Pacific and Japan vice president, the vendor's expanded alignment with M.Tech is set to meet surging market demand.

“We are laser focused on ensuring that enterprises reap the most out of their cybersecurity investments with the power of collective defence," Chhiber said. "The combination of M.Tech’s extensive network in Asia Pacific and our unparalleled expertise in threat intelligence and detection will help more enterprises across the region to proactively identify and take down known and unknown threats before they happen," he added.

In October last year, M.Tech signed a distribution agreement in Australia and New Zealand with US cyber security vendor Securinox.

The deal saw the security information and event management specialist gain access to M.Tech’s sales, technical, logistics and marketing support for its reseller partners. The agreement came off the back of rapid growth for Securinox in the Asia Pacific market over the prior year — which the company claimed expanded by 100 per cent, year-on-year.

“With many organisations in A/NZ now moving from on-premises to cloud environments, we’re ideally positioned as a best-in-class platform that’s easy to deploy and replace legacy solutions during cloud migration,” Securinox director of global alliances Simon Carney said at the time.