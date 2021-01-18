Sydney consultancy Darumatic brings Kubermatic to APAC

AWS partner claims Kubermatic's platform will be “last piece in the puzzle” of its Kubernetes practice

Adrian Deccico and Felix Schmit (Darumatic) Credit: Darumatic

Sydney-based DevOps consultancy Darumatic has signed a partnership with German vendor Kubermatic, bringing its Kubernetes platform to Asia Pacific.

The agreement will make Darumatic the only official reseller of the Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform (KKP) in the region and will serve as the “last piece of the puzzle" of the consultancy's Kubernetes practice.

Founded in 2017 by Adrián Deccico and Felix Schmitz, Darumatic has partnerships with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Red Hat and primarily focuses on DevOps, Kubernetes and infrastructure orchestration. According to Deccio, the KKP will improve operational automation for Darumatic’s customers without any cloud lock-in.

“Our customers can greatly benefit from Kubermatic Kubernetes Platform turn-key multi-cluster solutions,” he said. “For Darumatic this is the last piece of the puzzle to enhance our Kubernetes Practice and continue providing outstanding DevOps experience to our clients.”

Formerly known as Loodse, Kubermatic first launched its KKP across Europe in 2017 in an effort to capitalise on the cloud transformation acceleration taking place.

“I am very excited to join forces with Darumatic”, said Julian Hansert, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Kubermatic. “We are currently furthering our international expansion and the partnership is clearly an important milestone on that way.”