Data#3, Dicker Data and TDL named Citrix’s top APJ partners for 2020

Citrix has honoured three Australian partners at its global Partner Awards for 2020.

Held virtually, the workspace technology vendor awarded Australia’s Data#3, Dicker Data and Thomas Duryea Logicalis (TDL) as winners for the Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Data#3 was named APAC Growth Partner of the Year, while TDL took home the gong for the APAC Workspace Partner of the Year.

Meanwhile, Dicker Data scored the prize of Distribution Partner of the Year, as Japan’s Fujitsu won the honour of Global Systems Integrator of the year.

In a quote shared by TDL on LinkedIn, Citrix channel chief Brian McColm said: “TDL are trusted advisors leading the Australian marketplace and establishing themselves as a Citrix workspace on cloud transformation partner of choice.”

The APAC awards were announced along those of EMEA and the Americas.

The awards follow Citrix’s recent awarding of the Federal Government’s “protected” status, giving it the ability to handle classified and highly sensitive data.

The virtualisation vendor earned the protected certification for its Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service, which includes its Workspace platform, Citrix Gateway service for HDX Proxy and Citrix Identity.

This time last year, the leadership of Citrix in Australia and New Zealand changed hands as Riverbed's Keith Buckley took over from Erin Butler following her return to the US.