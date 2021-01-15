DXC polishes retail operations for Michael Hill across A/NZ

Credit: D 101792605 © Ritu Jethani | Dreamstime.com

DXC Technology has built a digital retail operations platform for New Zealand-founded jeweller Michael Hill using Microsoft Dynamics.

The jeweller, which operates across New Zealand, Australia and also Canada, turned to the global systems integrator to streamline in-store operations, customer service and other retail processes.

Specifically, DXC replaced Michael Hill’s legacy customer operations with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Commerce and other Dynamics 365 business applications.

According to Microsoft, the deployment gave Michael Hill increased visibility across its supply chain and inventory availability.

This made it possible to manage each of Michael Hill’s 300 retail stores as a warehouse location, allowing for customers to order jewellery online and pick it up at the retail location of their choice.

Michael Hill’s chief information officer Matt Keays explained that the jeweller has been a customer of Microsoft for five years and has been undergoing a transformation journey during that time.

“We saw how we could use the out-of-the-box interoperability in Dynamics 365 to help us make the business more agile and innovative,” he said.

DXC also deployed Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management to support Michael Hill’s warehouse management system (WMS) and transform its supply chain, alongside manage inventory and distribution.

Michael Hill also now uses Microsoft Power Apps to extend its Dynamics 365 platform, helping it perform day-to-day tasks in its retail stores.

This gives each store manager a merchandising compliance app built on Power Apps, allowing them to check displays with current Michael Hill marketing guidelines.