Arinco expands into NSW with new office

L-R: Chris Padgett (Arinco), David Lee (Arinco) Credit: Arinco

Melbourne-based Microsoft partner Arinco has expanded into NSW with the opening of a new office in Sydney.

The expansion into the NSW market is expected to meet increasing demand in the state, a statement from Arinco claimed.

That demand, according to the artificial intelligence (AI), cognitive services and cloud platforms consultancy, was due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have already been successful in establishing a customer base in NSW over the past year. The restrictions of needing to work remotely have, at the same time, created an opportunity for us," Arinco director David Lee said.

"We are optimistic about Australia’s COVID situation and we’re eager to see the increase in physical, but COVID-safe, presence in working conditions, which of course necessitates our need for a localised team."



Following the consultancy's launch 18 months ago, Lee added the expansion is a “significant” milestone for the consultancy and will assist in delivering its strategic growth initiatives in the NSW market.

Meanwhile, director Chris Padgett said the move follows the consultancy building on the momentum established over the last year, as well as extend its national reach in 2021.

“Arinco prides itself on building a first-class team delivering high-quality outcomes for Australia’s leading businesses. Our further expansion into the NSW market is the natural next step for us,” he said.

An unnamed executive will lead the expansion, with Arinco not providing their identity at this stage. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions in NSW, the consultancy will be implementing strategic directions from its Melbourne headquarters.

The expansion marks the latest update in the consultancy’s relatively short history. Back in August, Arinco was involved in a project with Maurice Blackburn Lawyers where it tapped into Microsoft Azure Cognitive Services to develop a solution that accelerated business processes through automating information extraction.

The solution allowed for the law firm to cut down the time for assessing a client’s entitlement to a superannuation disability insurance claim from months down to the span of a phone call.

Arinco has also been involved in the local channel award circuit, with founder Nicki Bowers winning ARN’s Women in ICT Awards 2020 in the Achievement category, as well as taking out the start-up customer value award in the 2019 ARN Innovation Awards.

It also has been recognised by Microsoft on the global stage as a finalist in the tech giant’s 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards.