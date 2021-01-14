Telstra 5G rollout surpasses 50 per cent population coverage mark

On track to reach 75 per cent by mid-year

Credit: 153185047 © Bundit Minramun Dreamstime.com

Telstra’s 5G rollout has surpassed the 50 per cent population mark, with more than half of Australians living within the telco’s 5G coverage footprint.



According to Telstra’s network technology development and solutions executive Channa Seneviratne, the telco is on track to reach its target of 75 per cent by the middle of the year.

This brings Telstra’s network, consisting of over 2,650 5G sites on-air connecting more than 750,000 5G devices, to over 100 cities and towns.

That includes major regional centres around Australia, such as the Sunshine Coast, Newcastle, Geelong, Mt Gambier, Launceston and Busselton.

“This isn’t any ordinary milestone, especially when you look back just a couple of years to see where we’ve come from and now to the huge 5G network construction project we’re getting on with,” Seneviratne said.

“We’ve made great progress but there’s still more work to do, which is why we’ve set our teams aggressive roll out targets to bring Telstra 5G to 75 per cent of the Australian population by the end of June this year.”

“We’ve expanded Telstra’s 5G network coverage to even more areas of our big cities, regional centres and country towns and, with more to come, more Australians will be covered by Telstra 5G than anyone else.”

In early May last year, Telstra upgraded its network to be able to support standalone 5G operations without the need of underlying 4G technology.