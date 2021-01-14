India’s Infosys drives digital with Australian design agency acquisition

All employees of Melbourne’s Carter Digital to join systems integrator

Credit: Infosys

Infosys has become the latest global systems integrator (GSI) to put a hand in its pocket for an Australian design agency, buying all the assets of Melbourne’s Carter Digital.

The acquisition will bring a host of new capabilities to Infosys’ traditional IT integration business, including human centred design, experiential, “enhanced” digital transformation and customer interaction expertise.

Essentially, it will move Infosys closer into full-service Accenture territory, mirroring moves taken by other GSIs, including Wipro, which bought Australia’s Syfte in 2018.

The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Once completed, Carter will be integrated with and rebranded as Wongdoody, Infosys’ creative agency — which it acquired in 2018.

This will make it part of a global network spanning Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Providence, Houston and London, as well as design hubs in five Indian cities.

"Australia is a strategic market for Infosys and the company has enjoyed strong and consistent growth serving marquee clients across a range of industries from telecom and financial services, to utilities and the public sector,” Andrew Groth, Infosys SVP and region head for Australia and New Zealand said.

“As digital experience becomes a critical differentiator in most enterprise transformations, the addition of Carter's capabilities reaffirms our commitment to helping clients navigate their digital priorities with a complete end-to-end offering.”

Founded in 2005, Carter specialises in experience design for brands across arts, culture, education, tourism, events, start-ups and healthcare.

Paul Beardsell, MD and founder of Carter, said the integration with Wongdoody and bringing the brand to Australia would allow it to “turbocharge” its solutions delivery.

“This, along with the backing of Infosys, means we now have the instant depth and scalability to meet the growing needs and expectations of our current and future clients,” he added.