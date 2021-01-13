Darwin's SRA picked for NT’s new $64M child protection system

Darwin, Northern Territory Credit: Dreamstime

The Northern Territory government has awarded two IT partners a tender for overhauling its child protection case management system.

The territory government revealed it has selected UK-based software provider LiquidLogic and local IT firm SRA to deliver the project following a two-year procurement.

Valued at $64 million, the ‘Care’ solution will serve as a digital case management system and data exchange.

LiquidLogic is a software supplier that specialises in social care. According to the NT government, the software is “designed by practitioners for practitioners”, with children and families at the centre of its design features and functions.

Headquartered in Darwin, NT, SRA is the local integrator tasked with undertaking the work on the digital project, using its local team.

“We want to make sure all Northern Territory children have the best start in life,” Minister for Territory Families and Urban Housing Kate Worden said.

“A total of 72 per cent of Territory Families, Housing and Communities’ core business is recorded outside of our approved computer system which is more than 25 years old. The new Care system will give our hardworking frontline staff in child protection and youth justice the tools they need to better protect our most vulnerable children.

The search for suppliers to deliver the system began after The Royal Commission into the Protection and Detention of Children in the Northern Territory highlighted limitations in the child protection and youth justice processes.

The final report recommended that the territory government develop compatibility between data systems to improve data exchange.