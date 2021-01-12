Microsoft reveals new Surface Pro 7+, business-only 2-in-1

A variant of the consumer-aimed Surface Pro 7, the Surface Pro 7+ is a new device that will be sold only to commercial and educational customers

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has unveiled the Surface Pro 7+, a new device in its 2-in-1 PC line, that will be sold only to commercial and educational customers.

A variant of the consumer-aimed Surface Pro 7, the new model sports the same 12.3-in. display, a choice between three Intel processors, and SSD (solid-state drive) options up to 1TB. Like the Pro 7, the 7+ can mutate from more-or-less notebook form factor to tablet, with or without the optional keyboard still attached.

But the Pro 7+ tweaks some of those characteristics to better fit corporate customers, Microsoft argued. "Surface Pro 7+ is purpose-built with the needs of our business and education customers in mind," asserted Robin Seiler, a corporate vice president in the Microsoft Devices group, in a post to a company blog.

Among the differences:

The Surface Pro 7+ features a removable SSD — the drive hides under the kickstand — so users can swap out drives, easily upgrade or simply remove for security reasons

It offers optional LTE Advanced — a fourth-generation mobile standard — for anywhere connectivity through a cellular carrier (out of the box, the device sports Wi-Fi connectivity only)

The 2-in-1 boasts up to 15 hours of battery life (13.5 hours when LTE Advanced is engaged), four-and-a-half hours longer than the Pro 7

The Surface Pro 7+ comes with Windows 10 Pro preinstalled, rather than the Windows 10 Home that powers the Pro 7. Also preloaded are Microsoft 365 Apps — Word, Excel, Outlook and the like — that presupposes customers will license Office 365 or its pricier sibling, Microsoft 365

And it offers customers a choice between three processors, a Core i3, Core i5 or Core i7, from Intel's 11th generation, a step forward from the Surface Pro 7's 10th-generation CPUs

The Surface Pro 7+ can be ordered through resellers starting today; devices will start to ship by the end of the week, Microsoft said. Prices start at US$899 (Wi-Fi only) and $1,149 (with LTE). Keyboards cost an additional $90 to $135.



The Surface Pro 7+ is also eligible for rebates and discounts of up to $50 per unit through Microsoft's existing Surface+ and Modern Work programs when purchased along with new Microsoft 365 seats.