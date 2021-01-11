DCI to build $400M Sydney data centre

36 MW facility to be located in Eastern Creek

An artist's rendition of DCI's SYD02 data centre Credit: DCI

DCI Data Centers is to build a second data centre in Sydney, investing $400 million in the 36 MW facility.

The data centre operator has secured the land on Eastern Creek for what will be known as SYD02, with the facility due to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Designed for Tier III resilience, the 35,000sqm centre will house hyperscale cloud, content and managed service providers, according to DCI.

“The team are delighted to have secured this approval which will be a crucial part of our three-stage strategy for this key site,” DCI’s chief executive officer Malcolm Roe said.

“We are also very excited to be leading the industry in delivering new cooling technologies to significantly enhance our power utilisation effectiveness and minimise our impact on the environment.”

DCI currently operates two data centres in Australia, one in Sydney and one in Adelaide, which serve more than 20 customers.

Last year, Roe joined DCI as CEO after the company absorbed his edge computing start-up Open Edge. He replaced Spencer Mullee, who went to join US-based Via Lago Investment as president and CEO.

In January 2019, DCI was acquired by Canadian investment giant Brookfield, in a deal reported to be worth about $350 million.