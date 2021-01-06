VMware APJ CTO Bruce Davie departs

Becomes the latest senior executive to leave virtualisation and cloud infrastructure vendor

Credit: VMware

VMware Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) has seen another of its leadership team head for new horizons as Bruce Davie retires from the vendor.

Davie first joined VMware as its vice president and chief technology officer (CTO) for APJ in 2017, having first joined the vendor through its acquisition of Nicira in 2012.

Before its acquisition, Davie was a senior architect at Nicira, and prior to this was a Cisco Fellow, driving a variety of networking innovations.

According to his LinkedIn, Davie, who resides in Melbourne, has formed a new company named Systems Approach LLC, which will develop and publish open-source content related to computer networking.

“VMware wishes Bruce all the very best in his new endeavours and thanks him for outstanding leadership during his time with us,” a vendor spokesman said.

Guru Venkatachalam, who is based in Singapore, has been appointed as the new APJ CTO for the company, VMware confirmed. Venkatachalam was formerly vice president for cloud architecture in APJ.

Davie’s departure follows that of VMware senior director, head of commercial business and channels for Australia and New Zealand, Kerrie-Anne Turner, who exited last month.

A spokesperson for VMware confirmed Turner’s impending departure, saying only: “VMware is committed to our partners across the business in Australia and New Zealand and our leaders will continue to drive strong engagement with the business”.