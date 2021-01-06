DXN to build $1.1M landing station for APX Partners

Credit: Data Exchange Network

Data Exchange Networks (DXN) has kicked off 2021 by winning a $1.1 million contract with APX Partners to build a cable landing station.

DXN will design, prefabricate, build and install the fully engineered station and supply the modules as part of the deal.

The station is expected to be built by April 2021 this year, with DXN then providing a year of support services following its completion.

The contract marks DXN’s 10th cable landing station deal, the publicly listed company told shareholders.

“The global market for subsea cables continues to grow as critical capacity is pulled forward by operators to deliver low latency, high-capacity services,” said CEO Matthew Madden.

“Our team have amassed a lot of experience in building and deploying cable landing stations and we are proud to have been selected for this project.”

APX is the Australian subsidiary of subsea fibre cable infrastructure group Sub Co, which was founded by Australian entrepreneur Bevan Slattery, also the founder of NEXTDC, Superloop and Megaport.

The DXN deal comes four months after it won a contract with Connected Farms to supply data centres for up to 15 sites across Australia.

Under the agreement, the modular data centre provider will supply prefabricated solutions, with the first order being placed for two sites in Queensland and New South Wales for about $1 million.

At the beginning of last year, it bought TasmaNet’s Data Centre 3 (DC3) in Hobart for $2.7 million in cash, as part of its effort to become a local leader in the edge data centre space.