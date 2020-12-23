Zoom update for Apple silicon Macs now available

Credit: Zoom Video Communications

The holidays are upon us, and with that comes gatherings of friends and family—usually. In this time of COVID-19, in-person gatherings with people outside of your immediate circle are discouraged. After all, it is the season of giving, but no one wants to give anyone the virus.

Apple Zoom is now available for Apple silicon. It’s not a Universal app, and if you download the Apple silicon version to an Intel Mac, the icon. will have a slash through it, indicating that it won’t run.

That doesn’t mean you can’t get together—virtual meetings are the next best thing, and apps like Zoom help make that happen. Zoom happens to have a holiday gift for its users: owners of M1 Macs can now run a version of Zoom that has “better support” for Apple silicon. So if you just bought a M1 Mac or you get one as a gift the season (lucky you!), be sure to download the version made for Apple silicon here.

According to the company’s release notes, Zoom has several other new and chanced features for macOS, such as cloud contact integration for chat/call features, enhanced nonverbal feedback and reactions, the ability to access poll results live during a meeting instead of after, and bug fixes.