5G mmWave licence applicants named

Credit: Dreamstime

Opticomm, Starlink and Field Solutions Group are among the 15 applicants in Australia that have been offered a licence in the 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA).

The move represents the first major allocation of millimetre (mmWave) wave spectrum by the telecommunications industry regulator.

The 15 applicant companies that have been offered a licence in the 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands are MarchNet, Dreamtilt, Field Solutions Group, Opticomm, Nokia, NBN Co, Optus, Telstra, Vocus, Starlink (SpaceX), WorldVu (One Web), Inmarsat, Viasat, O3B/SES S.A and New Skies Satellites/SES S.A.

The mmWave spectrum has been allocated through area-wide apparatus licences, the ACMA said, a new class of license that represents the first step in the series of 5G-ready allocations in these mmWave spectrum bands.

The mmWave spectrum is an important ingredient in the rollout of 5G technology as it can enable the transfer of large amounts of data with minimal delay, allowing faster digital communication and new opportunities for connectivity.

According to the ACMA, a number of successful applicants intend to provide wireless broadband services across all states and territories and across urban, regional and rural areas.

“There was also considerable uptake from fixed satellite service providers across Australia, including from existing providers and new entrants to the Australian satellite market,” the ACMA said in a statement.

Spectrum which was not allocated in this initial application round in the 26 GHz (24.7 – 25.1 GHz) and 28 GHz (27.5-29.5 GHz) bands will be made available for allocation in January.