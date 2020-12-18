TDL hunts for new CEO as local boss Michael Chanter goes global

Michael Chanter (Thomas Duryea Logicalis) Credit: TDL

Thomas Duryea Logicalis CEO Michael Chanter is set to head to the UK after being appointed Logicalis Group chief operating officer (COO), leaving the company’s local entity on the hunt for a new local boss.

Chanter joined Logicalis Australia in December 2015 through the company's acquisition of Thomas Duryea Consulting, where he was general manager since joining in 2013 and was promoted to COO of the combined businesses, which was eventually named Thomas Duryea Logicalis (TDL), in October 2016.

In early 2017, Chanter was appointed as TDL CEO, replacing Basil Reilly, who departed the managed services provider in September that year.

He is also a member of the global Logicalis executive board, which is responsible for the strategic direction of the business.

The new appointment will see Chanter take the title of COO designate, with immediate effect, until the recruitment of his successor in Australia has been completed. It is understood the company hopes to have that process wrapped up by the end of Logicalis Group’s financial year at the close of February.

“I am delighted to begin this new journey as the COO of Logicalis Group,” Chanter said. “I am looking forward to working with our team of 6,500-plus professionals to leverage our local expertise and global presence to transform our capabilities.”

For now, Chanter will assume the full duties of the global group’s COO. In the meantime, however, he will maintain his responsibilities as TDL CEO in Australia.

Ultimately, the new role will see Chanter relocate to the UK, where Logicalis Group — itself a subsidiary of South African IT solutions and services group Datatec — has its headquarters.

According to Robert Bailkoski, Logicalis CEO, Chanter has been instrumental in leading the rollout of the company’s first ever global lifecycle solution, the Production Ready Cloud Platform.

“Michael will lead Logicalis Group’s global portfolio of lifecycle technology solutions and take responsibility for the global service delivery associated with innovative solutions as we look to build on our current offering alongside our key strategic vendors, Cisco and Microsoft,” Bailkoski said.