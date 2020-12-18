Aussie IT jobs up as overall growth gathers steam in November

The monthly uptick comes as overall job lists rose for the first time since before the pandemic on a year-on-year basis.

Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

Job listings in the IT industry picked up slightly during November, rising up to 5.1 per cent over the course of the month.



This follows month-on-month growth of 4 per cent in October and 2 per cent for September according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employment Report.

On a year-on-year basis however, the picture isn't as positive, with IT job listings still down by 24 per cent when compared to November 2019. This comes as professional services — the overarching category that SEEK places IT in — is expected to take a long time to recover, according to a spokesperson for the website.

The slight increase in job growth for the month comes as overall job listings rose by 8.6 per cent, month-on-month, and 1 per cent year-on-year.

While only slight, the year-on-year increase is the first growth seen in the metric since before the pandemic and follows last month’s decline of 11.7 per cent, which was the smallest decline since the start of the pandemic.

Kendra Banks, managing director for SEEK A/NZ, said that the result capped off a challenging year for both hirers and job seekers on a positive note.

"We can have some confidence the easing of restrictions nationally, together with the reopening of businesses and industries, is driving a return towards pre-COVID levels,” she said.

During the month, job listings for computer operators, hardware engineers and technical writers saw the strongest demand for IT job listings on a month-on-month basis, SEEK claimed.

However, the overall job ad growth for the IT industry during November was nothing compared to the hospitality and tourism sector, which increased up to 25 per cent — up 12 per cent from October.

This was followed by the insurance and superannuation industry with 18 per cent growth and the consulting and strategy sector with 15 per cent growth.

Keeping its momentum from last month, Victoria continued to have the highest level of job listing growth, with a rise of 20.2 per cent, month-on-month, recorded in November.

When compared to year-on-year however, it has given up its title for the state with the largest job ad decline — which it held ever since the start of COVID restrictions — with a drop of 8.9 per cent. This time, the wooden spoon went to the ACT, which recorded a decline of 8.9 per cent.

“This marks a significant turnaround for the state, which was severely impacted during this year’s COVID restrictions and lockdown,” Banks said.

Meanwhile, the Northern Territory came out on top for job ad growth this month on a yearly basis, recording growth of 17.8 per when compared to November 2019.

In fact, Banks said that on the whole, strong month-on-month job listing growth was recorded across all states and territories, with the exception of Western Australia’s decline of 1 per cent.

However, she added that its decline, which is up “considerably” when compared to last year, is likely due to hirers going through the seasonal wind down.

“In South Australia, which experienced a brief reintroduction of restrictions, the impact on job ads was immediate with a 26-percentage point drop in the corresponding week. Despite this, South Australia rebounded well and finished the month with a 2.5 per cent increase in job ads, and a healthy 17.6 per cent higher than the same time last year,” she added.

The job listing update from SEEK follows recruitment agency Hays identifying cloud engineering, security awareness consulting and full stack development to be among the most in-demand skills in the Australian IT jobs market next year.