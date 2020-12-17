Australia’s Soprano Design snaps up Silverstreet in Asia push

Credit: Dreamstime

Australian communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) vendor Soprano Design has acquired fellow CPaaS player Silverstreet as part of an effort to further expand its global footprint, with a particular focus on the Asian market.

A provider of business mobile messaging software solutions to mobile network operators (MNOs) and resellers around the world, Soprano claims at least 13 major telco carrier partners globally, including Telstra in Australia and Vodafone in New Zealand.

Silverstreet, meanwhile, was founded in the Netherlands and claims offices in Singapore and Malaysia, among other regions. The company has made a name for itself thanks to its cloud communications technology, including a bulk SMS messaging system for enterprises.

The deal, which sees Soprano purchase Silverstreet from Impiro, an investment firm started by Silverstreet founders, further extends Soprano’s operational footprint in Asia and Europe, putting the company on a path to deliver more than an estimated 10 billion mobile transactions annually in 2021.

With the addition of Silverstreet, more than 6,400 enterprise and government customers globally will now be using Soprano's technology, the company claimed.

"We believe Silverstreet's mission is aligned with Soprano's and the combination propels our strategy of preparing for a future where truly immersive and personalised communication experiences are the norm,” Soprano CEO and chairman Richard Favero said.

“The year 2020 has shown that mobile communication has become universally and critically important as businesses and governments must cut through to maximise engagement and meet customers in the channels they prefer.

"Our customers rely on Soprano Connect software to meaningfully engage with their customers, employees and suppliers, and with the addition of Silverstreet, we will continue to innovate into the future as meaningful, trusted engagement and communication becomes an essential form of currency,” he added.

Soprano has a history of such acquisitions, including the purchase of Orange Gum in 2009, Fronde's Message Direct Platform in New Zealand in 2014 and SITmobile, also in 2014, which saw Soprano gain offices in Spain and across Latin America.