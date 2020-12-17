Empired nabs $3.5M Cancer Institute NSW application managed services deal

Russell Baskerville, Empired managing director Credit: Empired

Publicly listed IT services provider Empired has won a three-year deal worth nearly $3.5 million to deliver application managed services for the NSW government's cancer control agency Cancer Institute NSW.

The contract includes application management for selected websites and cancer registration portals under the Cancer Institute umbrella.

Key technologies supported under the agreement include Kentico, Umbraco, Microsoft SQL Server, Microsoft SharePoint and K2.

The scope for Empired’s contract includes day-to-day management of business as usual (BAU) incidents, application enhancements and advisory services.

From the Cancer Institute NSW’s perspective, it hopes to get agility, cost optimisation, service quality, flexibility and customer experience out of the new deal.

According to Christine Moutsos, Empired practice director, this particular win strategically increases Empired’s application management portfolio.

“This contract is a key win for Empired,” she said. “Culturally, it sees Empired working with an organisation that makes a significant contribution to the community and aligns with Empired’s own culture and values.”

In November, the Perth-headquartered IT services provider flagged an expected surge in first half pre-tax earnings and host of new work coming through the pipeline.

The company told shareholders on 23 November it expected first half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the range of $15.8 million to $16.5 million, up from $7.8 million reported in the first half of the prior financial year.

At the same time, the company said it expected first half revenue to be in the range of $87 million to $89 million, up from $84 million in the corresponding half the year prior.

The expected results came as Empired eyed a sales pipeline that was up 40 per cent on the previous corresponding period and forecasts that indicated a record first half sales results.

The company has also flagged a strengthening pipeline and a number of strategic contracts to be contested over the coming 12 months.