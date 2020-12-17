Motorola grabs $100M Ambulance Victoria deal

Motorola Solutions has signed a $100 million deal with Ambulance Victoria to provide emergency data communications services.

The new agreement extends Motorola’s existing deal with the Victorian Government, with the company having deployed its Mobile Data Network (MDN) to the state in 2005.

The network provides secure communications for Ambulance Victoria, primarily across the greater Melbourne metropolitan region.

The new contract will now see the telecommunications equipment vendor supply MDN services until 2025 with options to extend for a further two years, extending its relationship with the state government to more than two decades.



“We are proud to continue our partnership with the Victorian Government and Ambulance Victoria as well as supporting the state’s paramedics in delivering their lifesaving daily work,” Con Balaskas, managing director, Motorola Solutions Australia and New Zealand said.

Motorola also manages the Metropolitan Mobile Radio network and related voice communications services for the state’s emergency services agencies, having first designed and built the network for the Victorian Government in 2004.



The vendor also recently won a $21 million contract to expand the NSW Government’s radio network for emergency services, delivering P25 radio equipment that will underpin the state’s Public Safety Network (PSN).



Three years ago, it also won a $7 million deal to deploy a new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system for Western Australia’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services.