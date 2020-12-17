VExpress adds Ekinops to networking portfolio

David McEwen (VExpress) Credit: Christine Wong

VExpress has built up its networking portfolio through the addition of France-headquartered vendor Ekinops.

Ekinops specialises in optical transport and enterprise connectivity solutions across long haul and submarine transport, metro and enterprise networks, alien wavelengths, data centre interconnect and mobile backhaul/fronthaul.

The deal involves access to the OneAccess portfolio featuring routers deployed with OneOS6 built-in services, which means network functions such as SD-WAN can be activated on demand.



“Our goal is to ensure that we remain relevant to our customers and provide products and solutions that add value and we trust the OneAccess brand will help us deliver just that,” VExpress COO David McEwen said.

“We trust we have picked the right vendor to help our customers transition to next-generation network services and infrastructure able to cope with the exponential growth of data consumption.”

Ekinops A/NZ business development manager Pradeep Gnanasekaram added Ekinops offers advanced edge technologies built on years of enterprise access expertise to support a channel that is looking to grasp new opportunities in the market.

“We look forward to working with VExpress to promote open and flexible managed solutions in the region,”he said.

In August, VExpress added industrial hands-free wearable computer vendor RealWear to its line-up.

