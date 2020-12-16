McAfee granted protected clearance for federal deals

Credit: 132196534 © Ken Wolter | Dreamstime.com

Security vendor McAfee has been cleared to provide cloud security for the Australian federal government’s most sensitive data.

The company’s MVISION Cloud platform has received certification under the Australian Information Security Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) at the protected security classification level.

According to McAfee, this makes it the first Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) platform with this clearance.

The platform protects data across software-as-a-service (SaaS), platform-as-a-service (PaaS) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) environments, including applications like Office 365, G-Suite, Salesforce, Box, plus cloud providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

“The Australian public sector is quickly realising the importance of building strong multi-cloud environments as a way to keep pace with today’s digital acceleration and increased use of remote access,” said Joel Camissar, regional director of McAfee MVISION Cloud Asia Pacific.

“By using McAfee’s MVISION Cloud platform, the Australian federal government can safeguard the transition of protected, classified and high-stake data between systems, allowing for the sector to secure its cloud transformation journey today, and well into the future.”

Overseen by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), the IRAP clearance was recently reformed to allow individual federal agencies to self-certify their solutions.

The move meant cloud service providers (CSPs) no longer need certification from the ACSC and instead need reviews from IRAP every two years.

Following this, several vendors and solutions have recently gained clearance under IRAP, including Citrix’s Virtual Apps and Desktops service.

Last month, several components of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite gained protected status under IRAP, while a slew of Microsoft Azure services also gained the same earlier this month.