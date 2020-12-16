The most in-demand Aussie IT skills for 2021 revealed

AWS and Azure skills are particularly sought after

Credit: Dreamstime

Cloud engineering, security awareness consulting and full stack development are expected to be among the most in-demand skills in the Australian IT jobs market next year, according to recruitment agency Hays.

Across the entire jobs market in Australia, Hays reckons that qualified accountants, residential estimators, cloud engineers and customer relationship management (CRM) managers make the list of the top skills required for 2021.

Within Australia’s IT jobs market, the roles stemming from the skills in greatest demand include cloud engineers in both Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

“Demand has increased because of COVID-19 and the resulting growth of virtual working models that require scalable, secure, reliable and cost-effective off-premises technologies,” Hays said in a blog post.

Also in top demand are security awareness consultants who can effectively educate employees about online dangers when working remotely.

Additionally, full stack developers with experience in React, microservices and cloud — specifically AWS or Azure — are in demand due to increased traffic to businesses’ customer-facing systems.

All up, close to 100 skills will be in greatest demand across 27 sectors and industries in 2021.

“We’re seeing vacancy activity rise in many areas as organisations return to growth and look to protect their future,” Nick Deligiannis, Hays Australia and New Zealand managing director, said. “Demand for these key skills is high, especially those deemed critical to project delivery or business operations.

“Also ranking highly are jobs that allow organisations and people to perform at their peak.

“In terms of the balance of temporary and permanent roles, while contract remained resilient throughout 2020, permanent vacancy activity is bouncing back as business confidence increases,” he added.

In November, job advertising website SEEK revealed that job listings in the IT industry remained resilient during October, doubling its growth rate at the time to 4 per cent over the course of the month.

That followed month-on-month growth of 2 per cent for September and 4 per cent in August, according to SEEK’s Employment Report.