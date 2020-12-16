ASG Group takes Indigenous trainee program national

Aims to have 50 trainees through the program in the next three years

ASG Group CEO Dean Langenbach Credit: ASG

ASG Group has expanded its indigenous IT traineeship program nationally.

The program has been operating in Western Australia for the past year and aims to provide about 50 positions for Indigenous Australians aged between 19 - 27, by 2024.

ASG CEO Dean Langenbach said the extended program was aimed at encouraging more young Indigenous Australians to take up a career in IT at a time when demand for experts is continuing to grow. ASG employs around 2000 staff nationally with offices spanning eight cities across Australia and Asia.

“We are looking forward to expanding our trainee program nationally following the success of our current group of trainees in Perth this year,” he said.

“Our aim is to have up to 50 Indigenous trainees through the program within the next three years.”

Langenbach reflected on figures from the federal government that confirmed Indigenous Australians were underrepresented in the wider IT sector, with Indigenous students accounting for about two per cent of all enrolments in IT courses.

“As an Australian-born company that has been serving our clients for over two decades, we are committed to a diverse and inclusive workplace that includes promoting inclusiveness of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people across our business,” he said.

“We believe that one way of promoting greater career inclusion and diversity is by introducing practical measures to ensure we have an inclusive workplace, such as our extended program.”



