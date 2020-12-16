TasmaNet links 100 schools to NBN fibre

TasmaNet now responsible for 30 per cent of Tasmanian schools' connectivity

TasmaNet Credit: TasmaNet

TasmaNet has rolled out NBN fibre network infrastructure to 100 schools in Tasmania, claiming to give them speeds of up to 1Gbps.

The Hobart-based IT hosting infrastructure and telecommunications services provider has deployed, or is in the process of, upgrading fibre connectivity for 72 public and private schools, and those under Catholic education Tasmania.

In total, TasmaNet now provides fibre infrastructure for roughly a third of Tasmanian schools, an amount it intends to increase over 2021 as more seek to upgrade their internet.

The projects came as a result of multiple state government contracts, with TasmaNet sitting on panels for Networking Tasmania, Connected Connections, Internet Procurement and Data Centre Services.

According to CEO Rob Vernon, the total value of the schools projects sits within the multi-million dollar range.

“Completion of this build means that TasmaNet now delivers dependable fibre connectivity to more than 100 Tasmanian schools and colleges, helping to remove historical barriers to learning for students previously unable to access the digital resources and online collaboration essential to a modern education,” he said.

“TasmaNet is proud to be supporting an education revolution in our home state, with more than 80 per cent of Tasmanian students now using NBN fibre connections to access the education they need to thrive in the digital economy.”

The company claimed it had first delivered NBN Enterprise Ethernet service in Australia for Hobart’s St Michael’s Collegiate School in January 2018.

Across the island as a whole, TasmaNet said it had built a wireless data network that connects 85 per cent of the Tasmanian population.

It also built the first privately owned data centre in the state and its TasmaNet Core private cloud platform. At the beginning of this year, the data centre was acquired by Data Exchange Networks (DXN) for $2.7 million.

Two months ago, the provider tapped former NBN Co channel chief Keith Masterton to lead its partner operations and last month struck a deal to acquire Queensland telco Internomic, taking on the Vastnet and Netmode brands in the process.