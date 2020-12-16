Green Light expands into Canada

IT service provider Green Light has expanded its network and security operations into Canada.



The move into Montreal, Canada arose after working with major mining groups in Western Australia for several years, and expects this part of the business to grow throughout 2021 and 2022.

Green Light CEO Gary Hinksman said its expansion into the Americas was in line with its overseas growth strategy and following the demand from its major global partners.

Green Light also has operations in Singapore, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

“Our cyber security footprint across Australia has been steadily growing in the last six years and has been one of the foundation capabilities that has allowed us to expand offices into Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and more recently Brisbane,” Hinksman said.

“From a mining sector perspective, we have the know-how and coverage to deliver on demand in regional and remote areas – as well as all metropolitan sites. Our model is truly global and is backed up by 100 per cent utilisation rates leveraging our white-labelled on-demand capability model.”

Green Light has invested into specific areas of cyber security such as an end-to-end data erasure service.

From end-of-life drives and servers, to active files, mobile devices, virtual machines and storage area networks, Green Light enables customers to achieve data sanitisation across all IT assets with software-based data erasure.