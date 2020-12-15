Vocus scores five-year network rollout deal with Heritage Bank

Sees partner Equate Technologies brought on to provide professional and managed services during the project

L-R: Andrew Wildblood (Vocus), Darren Stephens (Heritage Bank) Credit: Vocus

Vocus Group has struck a five-year multi-million dollar deal with Heritage Bank for a fibre network connection rollout across all its sites.

The deal, which was won under a competitive procurement process, also sees the telco provide secure network, internet, enterprise voice and Zoom collaboration services.

Additionally, the connections will be secured, monitored and controlled through a managed SD-WAN solution that has been developed through Vocus’ partnership with Fortinet.



Queensland-based cyber security and risk consultancy and Vocus channel partner Equate Technologies will also be brought on as a provider of professional and managed services during the project.

Vocus claims that the new solution will be able deliver 20 times Heritage’s existing bandwidth, reduce costs and accelerate both its digital transformation plans and growth strategy.



The rollout of the new network is expected to be completed in the first half of 2021.

Peter Lock, Heritage’s CEO, said the bank plans to work together with the telco on the project.

“In Vocus, we’ve found a partner who understands the technology solutions we need today and has the capability to help us achieve our long-term vision and strategy,” he said.

“Working as a team with Vocus, this program will be transformative for Heritage Bank as we expand our digital capabilities, continuing to put people first by improving the experience we provide for our members.

“This new partnership will make delivering our current services faster and easier, and give us the capacity to develop even more innovative products and services in future.”

Andrew Wildblood, chief executive of enterprise and government at Vocus, added that the solution would allow Heritage to introduce new technologies “at a rapid rate”, as well as driving innovation across the business.

“We can’t wait to enable Heritage Bank to do more in the cloud, bring Zoom’s collaboration services into its branches, and provide greater security and control over its new high-performance network,” he said.

“Heritage Bank is an iconic business, and this is an exciting partnership. With shared values and a strong cultural fit between our organisations, we look forward to delivering amazing things for the Heritage Bank team and its members.”