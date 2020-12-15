Palo Alto Networks reveals 2020 partner award winners

Palo Alto Networks' Bryan Stibbard Credit: Palo Alto

Palo Alto Networks has revealed the winners of its 2020 Australian Partner Awards, recognising partners that play a key role in driving innovation, sales and services and delivering security.

Palo Alto Networks A/NZ director of channel and alliances Bryan Stibbard said the awards showcase the evolution of the industry, with a diverse set of organisations reaching customers in new and inventive ways to meet the growing needs of Australian businesses.

"Palo Alto Networks partners are constantly seeking out new challenges and opportunities to create efficiencies for their customers, adding value to customers across many sectors to ensure our organisations are kept safe and scaffolded by the service needed to mitigate operational complexities,” Stibbard said.



“The winners of the 2020 Palo Alto Networks Australian Partner Awards are those who understand the scope and capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks portfolio and harness this with a finessed expertise to ensure customers have access to the best sales, services, and technology.

“By far the most successful partners are those who act as a true extension of the Palo Alto Networks channel organisation and embody our values and commitment to the customer, providing valuable services and ensuring that organisational security remains the utmost priority for successful results."

Partner of the Year was awarded to NTT and Rising Start of the Year went to Basis Networks.

Telstra took home two awards - Cortex Partner of the Year and MSSP of the Year.

Deloitte was given Prisma Partner of the Year while Growth Partner of the Year was awarded to Data#3.

Westcon-Comstor was recognised as Distribution Partner of the Year.