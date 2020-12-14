Comodo to develop A/NZ MSP channel with local VP

Comes as the vendor takes a “channel approach” and will not be selling direct in the region

Credit: Dreamstime

US-based cyber security vendor Comodo Cybersecurity has appointed Greg Wyman as its regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand to head up its local operations.



Comodo, which opened in the US in 1998, focuses on its security operations centre-as-a-platform, automatic containment of unknown executables, as well as endpoint detection and response (EDR) and managed detection and response (MDR) technology.

Reporting directly to CEO Melih Abdulhayoglu and head of partnerships Joseph Jaghab, Wyman's first responsibility in the new role will be focused on developing the vendor's managed service provider (MSP) channel.

Comodo is also "100 per cent channel", the regional VP said to ARN, and as a result will not be selling direct in the region.



In addition, Wyman will also be looking at taking the vendor's US partner program and adapting it to fit the Australian and New Zealand market as one of his first 90-day action items.

Credit: Comodo Cybersecurity Greg Wyman (Comodo Cybersecurity)

“I've already started talking to a couple of partners, because what I really want to do, and one thing I've found in my time I've been working in Australia since 1995, is we need to adapt programs to suit the Australian market, because it's very similar to the US and to European [markets], but we do have some differences,” he said.



Wyman comes into the role with over 30 years of experience in the channel. Back in May, he previously headed Israeli security vendor’s Bufferzone’s A/NZ operations, where he looked to increase its local MSP and reseller network.

He also worked at StorageCraft, Veritas and Brocade, which all saw him bring those brands into the region, as well as ioFabric in Asia Pacific.

In addition, Wyman also has held positions at Power Quest before its acquisition, Symantec, EMC prior to its acquisition by Dell, Systems and Telecoms and Pitney Bowes.

He is also currently Asia Pacific's VP for consultancy firm A51 Software.