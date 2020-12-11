Empired scores SA govt Managed Platform Services panel inclusion

Credit: 146531187 © Rafael Ben Ari | Dreamstime.com

Microsoft partner Empired has been admitted as a supplier of hyperscale cloud management services to the South Australian government through the state's Managed Platform Services panel.



As part of the panel, the Perth-headquartered publicly listed IT services provider will offer South Australian government agencies managed services focused on public cloud, including the provisioning and management of cloud workloads.

This also covers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS).

Empired’s acceptance to the panel is particularly significant for the provider, as it considers the public sector to be key to its operations, according to its regional practice manager for South Australia, Brock Sperryn.

“Inclusion on the panel will let us help government agencies in the local market transform through cloud while at the same growing Empired’s modern workplace practice," he said.

"With the government de-risking cloud by approving Azure, the time is now for South Australian agencies to begin or accelerate their cloud journeys.”

Sperryn also claimed that Empired has a strong South Australian managed services capability, as well as experience in Azure. The latter statement comes two months after the provider earned expert managed service provider (MSP) status with the cloud giant, making it one of 77 partners globally to enter the program.

“As a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP, new managed services customers will benefit from the expertise, IP, and investment Empired has made in achieving this status,” Sperryn said.

“As well as automation and operational excellence in Azure cloud management, this includes application modernisation using Azure App Foundry, which provides Azure-based tools to streamline the development process to create applications from scratch or modernise ageing software systems and the Digital Experience Accelerator, specifically built for digital citizen engagement.”