Veeam honours top A/NZ partners

Janet Docherty (Veeam) Credit: Veeam

Veeam Software has recognised its top performing partners in Australia and New Zealand, celebrating the likes of Spark, Nuago, Data#3, Ingram Micro New Zealand, Office Solutions IT, Over the Wire, CodeBlue and Vocus.

Veeam revealed the winners during a virtual, end of year ProPartner Awards event as a celebration of its Silver, Gold and Platinum ProPartners and Service Providers, and to also present the 2019 ProPartner awards that were delayed due to COVID-19.

“This year’s ProPartner awards gave us the opportunity to thank our most valued partners across A/NZ for their incredible work in what has been an unprecedentedly tough year,” Veeam A/NZ head of channel sales Janet Docherty said.

“As a 100 per cent channel business, Veeam simply couldn’t do what it does without its extended network of channel partners, and these awards are designed to recognise those who invest time and effort in learning and selling Veeam’s solutions."

“The Veeam ProPartner program continues to enable partners to provide exceptional service to their customers while also accelerating their business growth and profit, and it is something we are very proud of as an organisation,” she added.

The winners and respective finalists in the seven awards categories were:

Silver ProPartner of the Year 2019

Winner: Nuago

Finalists: Nuago; Insight New Zealand; HiTech Support; R1i.Technology

Gold ProPartner of the Year 2020

Winner: Spark

Finalists: Insight Australia; CSA; Spark

Platinum ProPartner of the Year 2019

Winner: Data#3

Finalists: Data#3; NTT; Datacom

ANZ Distribution Partner of the Year 2019

Winner: Ingram Micro New Zealand

Finalists: Ingram Micro Australia and New Zealand; Rhipe Australia and New Zealand

ANZ VCSP Rising Star of the Year 2019

Winner: Office Solutions IT

Finalists: Office Solutions IT; Global Storage; AfterDark Technology

ANZ VCSP Partner of the Year 2019

Winners: Over the Wire AU and CodeBlue NZ

Finalists: Probax; Over the Wire; CodeBlue

ANZ Innovation Award 2019

Winner: Vocus

Finalists: Probax; Vocus; VBridge