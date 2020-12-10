Optus drives enterprise SD-WAN play with VMware deal

Credit: Credit: Photo 43950693 © Tktktk - Dreamstime.com

Optus has added VMware’s SD-WAN solution to its product portfolio in order to ramp up its enterprise play with the networking technology.

The deal, which is the latest in the 10-year relationship between the two companies, sees the telco providing VMware's SD-WAN solution to its enterprise customers through Optus Enterprise, which rebranded from Optus Business in November.

Through the offering, customers will get access to live network condition measurement through the virtualisation and cloud infrastructure vendor's VMware Dynamic Multipath Optimisation (VDMO), which also uses a range of processes to maximise performance.

The service also is capable of integrating with 5G technology, as well as enhancing user experiences across common business tools, such as Microsoft 365 and Amazon Web Services, Optus claimed.

According to the telco, the agreement is a “significant enhancement” to its SD-WAN capabilities.

“The last year has seen Australian enterprises challenged with unparalleled demands on their networks. The mass shift to remote working has redefined how businesses communicate with their employees with collaboration tools like WebEx, MS teams or Office 365 exploding in popularity,” said Deon Liebenberg, Optus Enterprise vice president of product innovation.

“SD-WAN creates a dynamic network that evolves alongside these new business demands, while balancing agility with enhanced security and performance.”