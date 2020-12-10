Auroz named first Aussie distie for UC tool Clobba

Credit: Dreamstime

Auroz has become the first Australian distributor to bring Code Software’s collaboration monitoring tool to local partners.

The unified communications specialist will add the UK-based vendor’s management solution Clobba to its portfolio, offering partners a “single pane of glass” platform to manage activities.

Clobba solutions include reporting, recording, analytics and monitoring across vendors such as Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Cisco CUCM, Amazon Chime and Amazon Connect.

According to Code Software, the agreement with Auroz will help the vendor expand its footprint within the Australian market.

“Consequently, partnering with Auroz is a perfect fit, leveraging the joint vendor relationships we enjoy to enable users to capitalise on the blend of expertise our organisations bring,” said Kieran Mullins, partner business director at Code Software.

“Code’s device management solution, ClobbaDM, is part of a broader suite of UC analytics products, designed to simplify but, at the same time, add more depth to the business data available to Auroz’s customers and prospects alike.”

As well as UC software, Clobba also monitors headsets, SIP trunks and DID ranges with the same data analytics.

The agreement comes two months after Auroz added smart technology specialist VAVA to its portfolio, marking the vendor's first such agreement in Australia.

The Queensland distributor now sells the vendor’s USB hubs, 4K laser projectors and dashcams as part of its traditional UC offering in Australia.