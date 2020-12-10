CyberCX acquires Foresight Consulting in govt push

John Paitaridis (CyberCX) Credit: CyberCX

Cyber security supergroup CyberCX has acquired Foresight Consulting to bolster its public sector capabilities and strengthen its presence in Canberra.



Founded in 2006, Foresight provides security solutions for Australian government agencies, enterprises and law enforcement, with solutions spanning technical compliance and assurance.

Additionally, the Canberra-based company also has a strong cloud security practice and will bring an "outstanding capability to CyberCX”, said CEO John Paitaridis.

“Foresight’s credentials are impeccable, not just across government but also for their work across the private sector in utilities, financial services, telecommunications and retail,” he said.

“They are known for their exceptional talent, high quality solutions, and focus on customer experience. They are a great fit for CyberCX, not just for the quality of their security services but the alignment to our values.”

Peter Baussmann, Foresight managing director, said that the consultancy's capabilities would be “supercharged” by the acquisition.

“We built Foresight as a proudly 100 per cent Australian company, providing independent cyber security advice as a trusted adviser to our customers,” he said.

“The CyberCX team have quickly established themselves as a formidable force across Australia and New Zealand. We look forward to continuing to service our customers at the highest level and offering them the full suite of capabilities and expertise that CyberCX has to offer.”

Paitaridis added that the Foresight acquisition rounded out an “extraordinary” year for the supergroup. Last December, it acquired New Zealand-based Gen2 Consulting, which marked its first foray across the Tasman.

The company then bolstered its New Zealand presence with the purchase of Auckland-based Insomnia Security in September of this year.

Back in Australia, the supergroup also snapped up publicly listed Cloudten and Decipher Works for $25 million in October.

Outside of acquisitions, CyberCX is also gearing up to reinforce its operations in Western Australia and Queensland with more hires, as well as appointing former United States National Security Agency (NSA) director Michael Rogers in November to its new Global Cyber Security Advisory Board, aimed at pulling together representatives from each of the ‘Five Eyes’ nations.