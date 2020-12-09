Informatica hunts A/NZ partners

Comes as the vendor looks to double down on its Asia Pacific focus

Richard Scott (Informatica) Credit: Informatica

Global software vendor Informatica is setting its eyes on expanding its Australian and New Zealand channel, looking to cover any gaps in its coverage at the local level.



According to Tony Frey, Informatica’s general manager for Asia Pacific, the vendor is looking to double down on its regional footprint while strengthening relationships with existing partners.

A/NZ regional managing director Richard Scott, who joined the vendor in March this year, told ARN his top priority was ensuring Informatica has the right partners, particularly local system integrators, with the right set of skills.



“I'm really passionate about building out our system integrated space, particularly our local system integrators and ensuring we have the right level of coverage in each market," he said.

"Not every partner wants to sell the whole platform, so we need to play that chessboard of, 'Do we have a data governance partner in Queensland? Do we have an integration partner in West Australia?'” he said.

In addition to eyeing opportunities in Queensland and WA, Scott also said Informatica was looking to build out its partner base in Canberra and South Australia.

“It is definitely quality over quantity. And it needs to be that symbiotic relationship. We're investing in each other and I think that's important,” he said.

In particular, Frey is seeking data-centric partners, rather than hardware-oriented resellers, especially those with a go-to-market plan.

“They don't have to be a huge company, but we need them to have their own discreet sales organisation with marketing,” he said.

“Those are the partners that we can get the most out of, and they can get the most out of Informatica because we then join hips with them and we'll provide them with a lot of the resources that we have, a lot of the best practices, a lot of marketing campaigns that they can absorb and take to market.

“If they don't have sales and marketing, it becomes a little harder to do that.”

In addition to local SIs, Informatica also has relationships with global giants that Scott considers to be “very powerful” at the local level. These include the likes of Deloitte, Accenture and Capgemini. Additionally, the vendor is also building up its relationships with Wipro and DXC Technology.

“They all bring different things to the party and we're very active with all of those at the moment in different project," he said.

"Some of them have different skills and focuses. For example, one may focus on master data management, the other may focus on data governance."

Since joining Informatica, Frey has been focused on developing and enhancing Informatica’s interactions with partners, even more so since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started my career in tech in the channel — I have this tattooed on my arm, if you like, this passion for the channel, which has never left me,” he said.

“We were obviously working with the channel significantly prior to me joining but we've amped it up since I've joined because for me, part of my mandate is drive, growth and scale, and I can only do that through the partner community.”