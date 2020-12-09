Leading Edge DC inks Cisco infrastructure deal

The vendor will supply the core network backbone infrastructure for the rollout.

Chris Thorpe (Leading Edge Data Centres) Credit: Leading Edge Data Centres

Data centre network provider Leading Edge Data Centres has signed a deal with networking vendor Cisco to provide the infrastructure behind its regional data centre rollout.

First announced in May, the provider is rolling out a network of Tier III edge data centres in regional areas, with its Newcastle data centre expected to be open in February 2021.

Tamworth, Albury, Wagga, Dubbo and Coffs Harbour have also been chosen as data centre sites, as well as five other locations in regional NSW. Following from this, phase two of the rollout includes 16 sites in Victoria and Queensland to be deployed during 2022.

Cisco’s contribution will include supplying the core network backbone infrastructure.

According to Leading Edge DC, the technology provided by Cisco will contribute towards a network with 99.85 per cent uptime and real-time alerting of networking issues within a margin of two milliseconds.

Credit: Leading Edge Data Centres Construction of Leading Edge DC's Newcastle data centre

“Having Cisco as a partner means that we know that we’re providing reliable, secure infrastructure to our customers to power our network,” said Chris Thorpe, CEO of Leading Edge DC.



“The network solution we’ve designed with Cisco means that we will be able to confidently support local SMEs through to hyperscale, intelligent edge deployments, distributed edge network and content deployment.”

Meanwhile, on Cisco’s end, the partnership will also see the vendor promoting Leading Edge DC’s services through its sales channels, which includes its content hosting, internet of things (IoT) data processing, smart cities, deployment of 5G, digital mapping, agritech, autonomous machinery and telehealth capabilities.

“With the explosion of data and data processing and application processing power at the edge, Leading Edge’s data centre network rollout is perfectly timed to support regional Australia,” said Ken Boal, Cisco VP A/NZ.

“We are proud to be providing the infrastructure which will power the network, as well as helping Leading Edge to grow their business through our sales channels.”

Cisco joins the likes of Schneider Electric on the project as a vendor partner, which saw it inking a deal with Leading Edge DC worth $30 million back in May for the first six sites of the rollout.